Harrison man arrested for outstanding warrants, unlicensed gun

A 30-year-old man from Harrison is sitting in jail for outstanding warrants and after having a handgun without a license.
Troopers found him in the parking lot of a gas station in Harrison on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1:33 a.m.
He was taken into custody for his warrants and troopers searched his vehicle.
They found a handgun in the backseat, Michigan State Police said.
The Harrison man admitted he was the owner of the gun and did not have a concealed pistol license.
MSP said the handgun was not registered.
Troopers lodged him in the Clare County Jail and he is awaiting arraignment.
