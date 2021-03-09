A Harrison man was arrested for possession of meth after a traffic stop on March 3.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Clare Avenue and Townline Lake Road in Clare County’s Hayes Township.
The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old Harrison man, was seen throwing a toiletry case out of the driver’s side window, Michigan State Police said.
Police conducted a traffic stop and the driver was found to be operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license and an unlawful registration plate, police said, adding the suspect was also in possession of a large sum of cash.
Police searched the vehicle and found suspected methamphetamine. The toiletry case was located, and additional suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside, police said.
The driver was arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail.
