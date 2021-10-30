Clare County Deputies arrested a Harrison man Friday after receiving reports he was making terrorist threats.
A 6:00 p.m. dispatch received a call from a man making threats towards a service provider building in Mt. Pleasant. Deputies learned the man had called the facility multiple times and threatened to shoot people inside and outside of the building.
49-year-old Timothy Towery was taken into custody without incident at his home in the area of Cranberry Lake and Harrison Avenue in Hayes Township.
At the scene, deputies seized a high powered rifle with several rounds of ammunition.
The Clare County Prosecutor's Office charged Towery Saturday with False Report of Terrorism. Towery's bond was set for $100,000.
He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.