A 39-year-old Harrison man was arrested on methamphetamine charges.
Deputies from the Clare County Sheriff's Office were called to a property about 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 for illegal drug use.
Upon arrival, the deputies witnessed a man sleeping at the kitchen table with what appeared to be a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine sitting on a pizza box on the table, the sheriff's office said.
The man then woke up and threw the pipe inside of the pizza box, the sheriff's office said.
There was another man, a female, and a 2-year-old child present in the house.
The man who attempted to hide the pipe was asked to leave the residence.
He was found to be in possession of a large amount of white powder that was believed to be methamphetamine, the sheriff's office said.
He was arrested and later identified as James Carl Case III, of Harrison.
Case has since been charged with delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy - second offence.
His bond was set at $400,000.
Case remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.
