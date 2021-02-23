A Harrison man is facing criminal charges for allegedly making threats against public officials in the events following the November election.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges against 62-year-old Daniel Thompson, of Harrison, of Feb. 23. Thompson has been charged with three counts of malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider.
Thompson allegedly left threatening messages for U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow on Jan. 5 from Livingston County and made vulgar and threatening remarks in a phone call with a member of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s office on Jan. 19, the Attorney General’s Office said. A third charge alleges Thompson made another threatening call to Slotkin on April 30.
“The voicemail message for Sen. Stabenow left by Thompson, who identified himself as a Republican, contained vulgar language and threatened violence meant to intimidate the public officials. Thompson stated he was angry about the results of the November election, that he joined a Michigan militia and that there would be violence if the election results were not changed. In an email to Stabenow’s office, he reiterated the threatening remarks and used vulgar language,” the Attorney General’s Office said.
In the phone call with Slotkin’s office, Thompson allegedly claimed people will die and used violent references while noting events that took place at the Capitol building, the Attorney General’s Office said.
A second man is also facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening a public official. Clinton Stewart, 43, of Georgia, has been charged with one count of malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider.
Stewart allegedly left a threatening voicemail message for Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens on Sept. 18, In the message, Stewart accused “activist judges” of making rulings that favored then president-elect Joe Biden to win the election through mail-in ballots, the Attorney General’s Office said.
“It is unacceptable and illegal to intimidate or threaten public officials,” Nessel said. “To those who think they can do so by hiding behind a keyboard or phone, we will find you and we will prosecute you, to the fullest extent of the law. No elected official should have to choose between doing their job and staying safe.”
