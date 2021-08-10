A man from Harrison is facing charges after a trooper found narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
On Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2:30 p.m., a Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on M-55 near Pinewood Road in Roscommon County’s Denton Township.
The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Raymond Arthur Massie, of Harrison, was driving with a revoked license, according to Michigan State Police. The trooper found methylphenidate and hydrocodone pills while searching the vehicle, police said.
Massie did not have a prescription for them and both are schedule II narcotics, MSP said. Massie was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail. He was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on two counts of possession of narcotics less than 25 grams and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license second offense.
His bond was set at $500 cash. Massie is due back in court on Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.
