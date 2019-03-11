A Harrison man was sentenced to prison on Monday for sexually assaulting children.
Brian Lee Kettlewell plead guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct on Feb. 11.
The minor victims reported the abuse, prompting an investigation conducted by the Clare County Sheriff's Department, the Clare County Prosecutor's Office said.
On March 11, Kettlewell was sentenced to 57 months to 15 years in prison for each count, to run concurrent with each other.
He was credited with 178 days served.
