Mid-Michigan couples may find it difficult to make a reservation for Valentine’s weekend at Harvey’s this year.
General Manager, Tito Olgine, said reservations have been booked for awhile.
"Reservations for the igloos since we only have five have been booked up for almost a month now," Olgine said.
He said the restaurant only takes reservations for their igloos.
Reservations in the igloos are two hours long which includes an hour forty-five for dinner, and fifteen minutes of deep cleaning afterwards.
Indoor dining is on a first come, first serve basis with a text waitlist to prevent people from gathering in the lobby.
Olgine tells TV-5 he is expecting to max out the 25% capacity limit inside.
"We expect to be very busy, be on a long wait and we're just going to do the best we can to move things as swiftly as possible and also to maintain our health code guidelines," Olgine said.
The restaurant continues to enforce physical distancing and has extra signs up preventing certain tables from being used. After the pandemic began, Harvey's installed an air conditioning system that Olgine said is as good if not better than those used by hospitals.
"The owners care a lot and they're actually eating a lot of the cost to bring back every single employee and we're just doing the best we can to rotate everybody and give people as many hours as possible,” Olgine said. “I have not had to furlough anybody."
The building and the staff inside it is ready to welcome guests again.
