With all the wicked Halloween weather coming our way, we thought it would be fun to look at Halloween weather extremes.
Have you heard, snow is on the way? Click here to read all about it.
First, lets talk about temperatures on October 31st.
Normal high temperature for Flint is 54 degrees. Normal low is 36 degrees.
Normal high temperature in Saginaw 53 degrees. Normal low is 36 degrees.
Saginaw's record high temperature on October 31st is at 79 degrees back in 1933.
Flint's record high temperature on October 31st is at 78 degrees back in 1950.
Record low, in Saginaw 19 degrees in 1925.
Record low in Flint, 20 degrees in 1925.
Now let's see the record snowfall on Halloween.
In Saginaw the year 2017 was the snowiest day on record for October 31st with a Trace of snow.
In Flint the year 2014 was the snowiest day on record for October 31st with 0.7" of snowfall.
Could we break those today? Possibly, we will let you know if we do.
How previous years stacked up with snow.
In Saginaw and Flint, the last time it snowed on October 31st was back in 2017. Flint received 0.1" of snow and Saginaw picked up a trace of snow.
Click here for the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast.
From the First Warn 5 Weather team have a happy and safe Halloween!
