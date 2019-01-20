With the deep freeze moving into Mid-Michigan warm clothing could make the difference between safety and danger for those who have to be outside but a local woman is helping out.
In downtown Saginaw, hats, gloves, and scarves were left draped on light poles and trees.
In front of the AT&T building on Washington Street, the woman left them in memory of her late son.
They’re intended to be free for anyone in need.
