Trick-or-treating may behind us, but the Halloween ghost stories continue.
One local building may look like any ordinary structure, surrounded by towering trees. But there’s more to this particular Bay City building than meets the eye.
The Sage Library was "dedicated to the people of West Bay City, Michigan, in January 1884," according to Bay County Library. It's also on both the state and national registers of historic sites.
It could also be known as a paranormal landmark. That caught the attention of the Tri-City Ghost Hunters Society (TCGHS). "Our society works to not only investigate the paranormal, but we also work to preserve history," Nicole Beauchamp of the TCGHS, said.
The society investigates homes and businesses in Michigan and across the United States. Beauchamp heard rumors of the Sage Library possibly being haunted for years, and it was a dream of hers to investigate. So, in 2013, TCGHS went to the library to see if the rumors were true.
"We were using an ovilus, which is a spirit box and it runs radio frequencies basically and really quickly and it manifests voices. We kept getting the name Jacob and we got it from both a male and female spirit," Beauchamp added.
Beauchamp provided TV5 with an electronic voice phenomenon recording for the initial investigation. "We actually contacted Kirsten, who is the managing librarian here. She told us that in the past there was a man named Jacob who actually had laid the flooring. It kind of gave merit to our evidence we came up with," Beauchamp said.
Next time you visit the Sage Library, you may not always be alone.
"Most of the time it’s people that are just like you and I who have unfinished business and are not ready to cross over," said Beauchamp.
Nicole and The Tri-City Ghost Hunters Society will be featured at the third annual Mid-Michigan Paranormal Convention. The paranormal comes to life on November 3rd in Flint!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.