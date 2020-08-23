The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us one way or another, and that list now includes independent filmmakers and the series Haunted Saginaw.
Steve Shippy is a paranormal investigator and the director of the Haunted Saginaw series.
Typically, they premiere their films at the Temple Theatre every year, but due to the pandemic, this year’s investigation named ‘A Haunting on Brockway Street 2’ is going virtual.
“We can’t let ourselves go a year without releasing some type of film, so a Haunting on Brockway Street 2 is going to be coming out on Patreon, which is a unique social media type of service where people can see a new episode ever week and actually follow us as we journey through the investigation,” said Shippy.
Shippy says be releasing the episodes weekly, fans will be able to see more content than every before including a second investigation at the Court Street Theatre.
“What’s interesting about this theatre is that it’s actually owned by the same family that lives in the Brockway Manner and they’ve had activity here and obviously at the home, so we wanted to find out if there were any kind of parallels,” said Shippy. “Could they have brought something from here home or vice versa?”
And even though they can’t host an in-person premiere this year, he says they’ve got big plans for the future.
“It’s been a decade of sold out shows at the Temple Theatre every year, 4,000 people and it’s a huge family tradition in Saginaw,” said Shippy. “You know it’s been a hard pill to swallow and it’s been very hard for our fans, however, we will be back next year with two films and two premieres and, you know, just go into next year guns blazing.”
You can view the Patreon page here.
