Spooky skeletons and concessions. Village of the Living Dead is a haunted house in St. Charles and a community tradition.
“This year would’ve been our 35th running year,” said Nick Kerkau with the St. Charles Haunted House Association.
But not even these zombies want anything to do with the pandemic.
In fact, the prospect of COVID-19 is so haunting, that here at the Village of the Living Dead, they’re not going to open this year.
“Our safety is our biggest concern for both volunteers and customers,” Kerkau said.
He says, there’s no bones about it the Stay at Home order meant the team couldn’t work on the village for months.
“We didn’t want to have to rush things at the end and not give people what they’re expecting,” he said.
And social distancing at a haunted house is frighteningly hard.
“There was a lot of talk about waiting in your car and queue you up with a text message system,” Kerkau said. “As little bit of time we have and we had never done anything like that, the concern was getting the information out. So, we don’t accidentally form crowds.”
It’s a non-profit so the move won’t leave volunteers without a job.
“We take most of what we make in the year and donate it to the local community and charities,” Kerkau said. “It’s a big part of why we do what we do. And unfortunately, not opening means no money to give away.”
It’s a bitter pill to swallow but he is hopeful that in 2021 the village will be scarier than ever.
