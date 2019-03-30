A long time Mid-Michigan company is going to more than double in size.
Hausbeck Pickles plans to expand its Saginaw plant by 100,000 square-feet.
Company officials made the announcement on Friday, March 29.
The business runs an 80,000 square-foot plant one Hess Street.
It’s been in operation since 1923.
