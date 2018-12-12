He’s wanted on a felony warrant for assault with intent to murder, and if you have information leading to his arrest, you could get a cash reward up to $1,000.
Teron Darnell Johnson, 45, is believed to be in the Flint area.
He’s 6’, and weighs around 200 pounds.
There is also a misdemeanor warrant against him for domestic assault, and a civil warrant against him for child support.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3 mobile app.
