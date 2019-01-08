Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to track down a missing camper.
The camper was taken from Bay Street in Unionville sometime after December 24, 2018, according to the deputies.
The camper is a 1966 Aristocrat camper with Michigan plate B44494.
If anyone have information, contact Deputy Whetstone at cwhetstone@tuscolacounty.org or Central Dispatch at 989-673-8738
