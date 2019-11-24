Authorities are offering a cash reward for a man they believe is in the Flint area.
Antwan Tyrees Jones, 35, is described as 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 170 pounds.
He’s wanted for 1st degree home invasion, felonious assault, felony firearm, and failure to pay child support.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
