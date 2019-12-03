Sunee Penrod says it would take a real devil to steal her angel statue.
“Oh, my heart just dropped honey, my heart just dropped,” Sunee said. “Look out there every day now and it’s so empty.”
Crooks took off with the 5-foot statue from her yard. This statue has looked over her garden for over 37 years.
The theft has left Sunee devasted.
“It really hurt my feelings,” she said. “Somebody to just come steal it from me, I would never steal from anybody.”
Sunee lives in the Northwood Community Trailer Park just north of Corunna.
She says the statue was a staple in her neighborhood and would bless anyone that drove into the park.
Sunee believes the statue was taken from its post, where it sat for nearly 4 decades, a couple days before Thanksgiving.
She says the angel weighed over 200 pounds and would be hard for one person to move by themselves.
“Karma, it will always come around to get you,” Sunee said. “When you do bad things that’s why you want to do the right thing.”
She isn't sure of the value of the statue but says it means so much to her it's priceless. She has alerted authorities. She just hopes whoever stole it has a change of heart.
“I will give you what I have, that will be my reward,” she said. “I will love you always. No questions no punishment.”
If you have any information regarding the stolen statue, call Lieutenant Cory Carson at (989) 743-3411 extension #7223 or call or tip line at (989) 720-TIPS.
