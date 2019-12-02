Have you seen this statue?
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said this 5-foot-tall white angel statue was stolen from a home north of Corunna.
Deputies said the theft happened between 11 p.m. on Nov. 26th and 11 a.m. on Nov. 27th from the home in Caledonia Township.
The owner has had the statue for more than 30 years and would like it back.
If you have any information regarding the stolen statue, call Lieutenant Cory Carson at (989) 743-3411 extension #7223 or call or tip line at (989) 720-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.