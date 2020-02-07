Police in Detroit need help searching for a missing juvenile.
Valentino was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
He told his mother that he was going to the park but didn’t come back home.
Police describe him as 5’7”, 120 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and burgundy on top.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded Michigan University sweatshirt, a red winter coat with brown fur around the hood, and black Jordan’s shoes.
Anyone who has seen him is urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140.
