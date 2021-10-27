A local hawk is recovering after being hit by a car in Grand Blanc Township.

Township police responded to Baldwin Road after a resident found the injured juvenile red tail hawk.

A falconer helped police secure the bird.

In a Facebook post, police said they contacted an animal rescue that will help the hawk get to a rehabilitation facility.

