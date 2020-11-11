A hazmat crew was called to investigate after a resident brought an unknown substance into a Michigan State Police post.
The person brought the substance into the Tri-City Post on Nov. 11.
That person said the unknown substance was received in the mail, and it was wrapped in plastic.
The Tri-County Hazmat Team, including the Midland City Fire Department responded to the post and identified the substance as a product the citizen had ordered and forgot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.