The Genesee County hazmat team did not find any evidence of a strange odor at McLaren Hospital, said Flint Fire Battalion Chief Steve Cobb.
Crews were sent to the hospital for the suspected odor at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 14.
No illnesses or injuries were reported.
The scene was cleared at about 1 p.m.
