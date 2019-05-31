Beautiful blue skies, where are you?
Today is a mostly sunny day, but why does it seem hazy when you walk out the door?
Well, the sun is out over much of the area, but the sky is milky white due to smoke spreading southward from fires in central Canada.
We can see that on satellite imagery, pictured below. You can see the clouds are bright white, while the smoke is a little darker and more transparent.
This morning viewers also noticed the difference from the smoke moving across the Great Lakes State.
Look at this photo. Courtesy, viewer Robin Cowles.
Courtesy: National Weather Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.