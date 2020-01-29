Michigan State Police has confirmed that a head-on collision in Linwood is fatal.
The collision occurred on I-75 in Linwood on Jan. 29, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham.
Cunningham said a white SUV or van traveling southbound struck another vehicle driven by a DNR officer. It is unknown at this time if the officer was driving a personal vehicle or a department-owned vehicle.
I-75 at Anderson Road is currently closed as a result of the crash. Traffic is being diverted onto Linwood Road at Exit 173.
