Head-on crash on M-18 in Roscommon County

Michigan State Police report that M-18 near M-157 in Roscommon County has fully re-opened following a head-on crash.
Troopers said preliminary information suggests that the white truck crossed the center line and hit the car.
Both drivers were hurt and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear.
The crash remains under investigation.
