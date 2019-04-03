There’s a new place to get a drink and watch a Tigers game at Comerica Park.
The Coppercraft Distillery will be open during Thursday’s home opener in Detroit.
The bar will feature spirits from the Holland-based distillery, which creates everything from rum and whisky to vodka and applejack.
Quench your third in right field, on the Pepsi Porch.
