No matter which way the seats fall tomorrow, the Flint City Council will look different for the next term.
Three seats need to be filled and four incumbent council members are being challenged.
In the seventh ward, long time council woman Monica Galloway is up against challenger Allie Herkenroder.
Fourth ward resident Judy Priestly is challenging Flint City Council President Kate Fields for her seat.
Fields was censured by the council earlier this year after she removed Councilman Eric Mays from a meeting.
Incumbent Allan Griggs is facing challenger Dennis Pfeiffer in Flint’s eighth ward. Pfeiffer was the only challenger in the primary to get more votes than the incumbent.
In the fifth ward, first term incumbent Jerri Winfrey-Carter is on the ballot versus Joseph Schipani.
The second ward’s Ladel Lewis and Audrey Young beat incumbent Maurice Davis in the primary election. They will be facing each other on Tuesday.
Flint activists A.C. Dumas and Quincy Murphy are going for the third ward seat.
Incumbent Santino Guerra is not looking for re-election.
Flint’s sixth ward residents will have to decide between Tonya Burns and Claudia Perkins.
Incumbent Herbert Winfrey is not seeking re-election.
Both the first ward’s Eric Mays and the ninth ward’s Eva Worthing are the only candidates on their respective ballots this election, so those seats are theirs.
