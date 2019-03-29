If you’re heading to the opening day festivities for the Detroit Tigers, one company is helping you make it home safe.
Wallside Windows is providing a half-off “Smart Ride with Wallside” for fans who use Lyft to get home responsibly on Thursday, April 4.
Fans leaving Comerica Park will be able to enter a promo code in the Lyft app before requesting a ride.
Wallside Windows will pay for half the cost of their ride home.
“At Wallside Windows, we love the Tigers and we love opening day,” said Chief of Staff Adam Blanck. “We want to make sure everyone who celebrates our team gets home smartly and safely.”
Wallside will cover half off your Lyft ride home, up to a $15 max credit.
For complete details, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.