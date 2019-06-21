A man suffered a medical issue while driving, causing him to leave the roadway and drive through a cemetery, the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department said.
It happened on Friday, June 21.
Several headstones were disturbed during the incident.
The fire department, Grand Blanc Township Police Department, and the Grand Blanc Township DPW were able to obtain a plot map and return all of the headstones to their proper location.
