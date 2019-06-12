A public health advisory has been issued for the Saginaw and Kawkawlin rivers.
The Bay County Health Department said water samples collected from the two rivers on Tuesdayshowed bacteria levels were higher than Michigan’s water quality standard.
Full body contact isn’t recommended in either river.
The advisory is in effect until water samples meet the state’s water quality standards.
