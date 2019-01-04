GENERIC: Marijuana
The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued a health and safety advisory due to a recall for marijuana products. 

The affected medical marijuana products have a label on the container that shows the license number of the marijuana facility that manufactured the product, as well as the production batch number assigned to the marijuana product.

The following batches under Processor License PR-000005 are affected by the recall:

  • 1A4050100000900000000035
  • 1A4050100000900000000046
  • 1A4050100000900000000064
  • 1A4050100000900000000073
  • 1A4050100000900000000075
  • 1A4050100000900000000077
  • 1A4050100000900000000138
  • 1A4050100000900000000164
  • 1A4050100000900000000167
  • 1A4050100000900000000340
  • 1A4050100000900000000339

The following products will be sent to the provisioning center as part of the recall:

Mary's Transdermal Indica Patches

5 & Dime

Compassionate Care by Design

Om of Medicine

3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo

Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus

Exclusive PR Center

Bloom City Club

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

Five Star Relief, Inc.

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Green Skies - Hoover, LLC

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Utopia Gardens, LCC

Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd

The Green Mile Detroit

The Remedy Tincture-Mary's

Bigfoot Wellness

5 & Dime

Five Star Relief, Inc.

Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd

Choice Labs - Page Ave

3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo

3843 Euclid, LLC – Dispo

Om of Medicine, LLC

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Compassionate Care by Design

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

Bloom City Club

Mary's Transdermal Patches CBD

Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus

5 & Dime

Compassionate Care by Design

Om of Medicine, LLC

3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo

Exclusive PR Center

Bloom City Club

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Green Skies - Hoover, LLC

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Utopia Gardens, LCC

The Green Mile Detroit

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

 

The Coltyn 1:1 Tincture

5 & Dime

Five Star Relief, Inc

Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd

Choice Labs - Page Ave

3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo

Utopia Gardens, LCC

Exclusive PR Center

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Green Skies - Hoover, LLC

Compassionate Care by Design

Bigfoot Wellness

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Bloom City Club

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

5 & Dime

Mary's Transdermal 1:1 Patches

Compassionate Care by Design

Om of Medicine, LLC

Exclusive PR Center

Bloom City Club

Five Star Relief, Inc

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Green Skies - Hoover, LLC

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

These products were supplied to provisioning centers all across Michigan by Choice Labs, LLC.

Since marijuana patients may have a weakened immune system, Choice Labs and the Bureau of Marijuana Regulation has issued the voluntary recall.

Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products should return them to where they were purchased for proper disposal or retesting.

Provisioning centers are encouraged to notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical products of the recall.

Choice Labs will dispose of or retest the recalled medical marijuana products.

brent
And yet they can't say what the health risk was , hmmmm.....

