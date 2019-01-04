The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued a health and safety advisory due to a recall for marijuana products.
The affected medical marijuana products have a label on the container that shows the license number of the marijuana facility that manufactured the product, as well as the production batch number assigned to the marijuana product.
The following batches under Processor License PR-000005 are affected by the recall:
- 1A4050100000900000000035
- 1A4050100000900000000046
- 1A4050100000900000000064
- 1A4050100000900000000073
- 1A4050100000900000000075
- 1A4050100000900000000077
- 1A4050100000900000000138
- 1A4050100000900000000164
- 1A4050100000900000000167
- 1A4050100000900000000340
- 1A4050100000900000000339
The following products will be sent to the provisioning center as part of the recall:
Mary's Transdermal Indica Patches
5 & Dime
Compassionate Care by Design
Om of Medicine
3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus
Exclusive PR Center
Bloom City Club
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
Five Star Relief, Inc.
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Utopia Gardens, LCC
Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd
The Green Mile Detroit
The Remedy Tincture-Mary's
Bigfoot Wellness
5 & Dime
Five Star Relief, Inc.
Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd
Choice Labs - Page Ave
3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
3843 Euclid, LLC – Dispo
Om of Medicine, LLC
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Compassionate Care by Design
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
Bloom City Club
Mary's Transdermal Patches CBD
Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus
5 & Dime
Compassionate Care by Design
Om of Medicine, LLC
3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
Exclusive PR Center
Bloom City Club
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Utopia Gardens, LCC
The Green Mile Detroit
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
The Coltyn 1:1 Tincture
5 & Dime
Five Star Relief, Inc
Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd
Choice Labs - Page Ave
3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
Utopia Gardens, LCC
Exclusive PR Center
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
Compassionate Care by Design
Bigfoot Wellness
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Bloom City Club
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
5 & Dime
Mary's Transdermal 1:1 Patches
Compassionate Care by Design
Om of Medicine, LLC
Exclusive PR Center
Bloom City Club
Five Star Relief, Inc
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
These products were supplied to provisioning centers all across Michigan by Choice Labs, LLC.
Since marijuana patients may have a weakened immune system, Choice Labs and the Bureau of Marijuana Regulation has issued the voluntary recall.
Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products should return them to where they were purchased for proper disposal or retesting.
Provisioning centers are encouraged to notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical products of the recall.
Choice Labs will dispose of or retest the recalled medical marijuana products.
(1) comment
And yet they can’t say what the health risk was , hmmmm.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.