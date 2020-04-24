The Health Care Association of Michigan is requesting additional testing and personal protection equipment for skilled nursing facilities on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The state of Michigan has been particularly hard hit by the virus with more than 35,000 reported cases and more than 3,000 deaths. The average age of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 is 74 years old, and those with underlying conditions are especially vulnerable. These characteristics apply nearly universally to the residents HCAM members serve. The average age of a nursing facility resident in Michigan is 82, often with weakened immune systems and other serious medical conditions.,” the HCAM said in a press release on Friday, April 24.
HCAM President and CEO Melissa Samuel said those numbers emphasize their need for PPE.
“The availability of PPE is still a challenge and that is unacceptable. Skilled nursing facilities need to be a priority in receiving these life-saving tools,” Samuel said.
Samuel also said they need increased testing.
“Nearly half of all residents who are testing positive don’t have any symptoms,” Samuel said. “This is one of the reasons providers have been requesting expanded testing, not just for those that are suspected positives but for all residents. Having this additional information is vital to help our staff on the front lines better protect themselves and their residents.”
