The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Labor and Economic Opportunity have teamed up to create a portal for health care professionals looking for a job.
The COVID-19 health care jobs portal has more than 7,000 openings for various positions including registered nurses, licensed professional nurses, certified nurse aides, and respiratory therapists.
“Social distancing is working. We seem to be heading in the right direction, but our fight against COVID-19 isn’t over. Doctors, nurses and other health care workers are putting their lives on the line to treat our communities,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “We must ensure COVID-19 units and long-term care facilities not only have enough PPE, but also the trained professionals they need to provide critical care to COVID-19 patients, take care of their teams and continue to save lives.”
Healthcare professionals can visit the portal here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.