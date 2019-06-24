A Michigan health-care provider says it will appeal after a jury awarded more than $3 million to a woman who was wrongly diagnosed with epilepsy as a child.
Spokesman Mark Geary says Beaumont Health believes Mariah Martinez was "treated appropriately" when she was a patient at Oakwood Healthcare in suburban Detroit. Oakwood merged with Beaumont after the lawsuit was filed.
Martinez accused Dr. Yasser Awaad of intentionally misreading tests that were part of her epilepsy diagnosis when she was 9 years old. Another doctor four years later said she didn't have epilepsy.
Martinez, now 26 years old, is one of hundreds of people who accuse Awaad of malpractice. Her case was the first to go to trial. The award likely will be reduced because it exceeds a financial cap under Michigan law.
