A Saginaw health center is now offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
A testing center has been set up in the parking lot of the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers on Lapeer in Saginaw.
Testing is offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.
You still need required documents to get the test including:
- Paper lab ordering the COVID-19 testing from a doctor or healthcare provider
- Lab must have a Quest account number so Quest Diagnostics can contact your doctor with the results
- Paper from your doctor with your name, date of birth, address, phone number, insurance name and number. If a sheet wasn’t given, a staff member can help you fill out a slip.
