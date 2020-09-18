The Central Michigan District Health Department is reporting 304 cases of COVID-19 linked to students returning to Central Michigan University as of Sept. 18.
Of those cases, 288 are confirmed and 16 are probable.
These counts include current students, former students and those living both inside and outside of the community who were identified as being associated with other cases related to the return to school.
The university itself has reported 205 COVID-19 cases since June.
