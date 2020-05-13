At least 50 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a Meijer distribution center, according to the Ingham County Health Department.
Of those cases, 32 were Meijer employees and the rest were close contacts of those employees, the health department said.
The distribution center is located in Eaton Rapids, which is in Eaton County. However, the 50 people who have tested positive live in Ingham County.
Meijer issued the following statement:
"Our Lansing complex has a daily population of more than 3000 people. As Coronavirus cases have been confirmed, we have worked with the local health department and utilized detailed contact tracing measures to minimize the risk to both our work environment and the local communities of our team members. We are regularly communicating to all our team members at the location and continue to follow detailed cleaning protocols as well as daily health screenings, temperature checks and use of face masks for the safety of everyone in our complex. Any affected team members and any team member who could be identified as high risk under CDC guidelines will be paid through our pay continuation program. We continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines in response to the virus to ensure our facilities are safe, including staying vigilant with our cleaning and sanitization practices, especially at high-frequency touch points including team member work areas."
