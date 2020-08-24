As of Monday afternoon, 82 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to students returning to Central Michigan University, according to the Central Michigan Health Department.
That number is as of 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24.
Of those cases, 75 have been confirmed and seven are probable.
Case counts include current students, former students, and those living in the community who were identified as being associated with other cases related to the return to school, the health department said.
Classes resumed at CMU on Monday, Aug. 17.
In the week prior to classes starting, there were five confirmed cases found to be associated with the university, the health department said.
"Our investigations have shown that many individuals that have tested positive live with several roommates or have attended large social gatherings. Each positive case had multiple contacts," the health department said.
