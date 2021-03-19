The Saginaw County Health Department is accepting walk-in registrations for the four clinics happening on Saturday, March 20.
Residents who are 50-years-old or older and live in the neighborhoods highlighted in the picture above do not need to schedule an appointment. Residents are able walk-in and register by going to the church location of their choice before noon.
