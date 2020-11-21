The Tuscola County Health Department is asking for the communities help as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the county.
The health department, which covers Tuscola and Huron counties, said outbreaks in long-term care facilities have gotten even worse than in the spring.
They are asking residents and businesses to help slow the spread of the virus by following guidelines set out by the CDC and the state.
Health officials said many businesses are still not requiring masks or following other guidelines.
"Many more families will be celebrating the holidays without their parents, grandparents or loved ones, because they will die from an illness that could have been prevented," health officials said. "The community is responsible for every death, and for every illness."
The department if reminding people to wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands, avoid large indoor gatherings and getting the vaccine when you're eligible.
They are also suggesting not having large gatherings for Thanksgiving.
Tuscola County reported 213 COVID-19 cases and six deaths between Nov, 13 and Nov. 19. Huron County reported 75 cases and four deaths in the same time frame.
