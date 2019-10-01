The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) is speaking out after being left off the state list for mosquito spraying, despite having a case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The department said a deer was discovered in Fenton Township on Sept. 9 that tested positive for EEE.
Fenton Township has a season-long mosquito abatement program, according to the department, and was proactive once this case was identified.
The mosquito abatement department did additional targeted mosquito spraying within a two-mile radius of where the deer was found. Then it set out three mosquito traps in the targeted area.
The mosquitos were tested for West Nile Virus, and EEE, all with negative results, the GCHD reported.
Due to the mosquito abatement company’s quick response in Fenton Township, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it would hold off on offering aerial insecticide spraying in Genesee County at this time.
The GCHD said if the risk changes substantially, and if there are additional animal or human cases of EEE identified in Genesee County, the MDHHS would reconsider offering aerial spraying.
