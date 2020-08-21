The Central Michigan District Health Department says they have seen a large increase of positive cases of COVID-19 in Mt. Pleasant associated with the return of students to Central Michigan University.
The health department's investigations show that many individuals that have tested positive live with several roommates or have attended large social gatherings.
If you have been at a large party or social gathering in or near the CMU community or live in a setting that makes social distancing difficult either affiliated or non-affiliated with a registered student organization since returning to Mount Pleasant, the health department asks you to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and consider getting tested.
You can find testing sites by calling 211.
The health department says you should refrain from hosting or attending large gatherings that do not allow for proper social distancing.
Indoor gatherings are limited to ten people and outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people at this time in this area.
If you receive a phone call by the health department or their volunteers, you are also asked to answer that so they can get information to you as quickly as possible. If they reach out to you about quarantine, the health department asks you to follow the protocol.
Other steps the health department says are necessary include washing your hands with soap, covering your cough, wearing a mask or face covering when in an indoor public space or crowded outdoor area, cleaning high-touch areas and staying home when sick.
If you have questions, reach out to the health department at (989) 773-5921.
