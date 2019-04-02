The Genesee County Health Department says that at this point, there are no measles cases in Genesee County.
This comes a day after Davison Community Schools released a letter to parents about a possible case of measles at one of their schools.
In the letter, the school wrote that they learned on April 2nd that a student at Siple Elementary has a suspected case of measles.
According to the letter, the school is working with the Genesee County Health Department.
TV5 reached out to Davison Community Schools and received the following response: We sent the letter to all parents in the district. We were notified today of a suspected case of measles at one of our elementary buildings, Siple Elementary. We are working with the Gen. Co. Health Department for further guidance and also have extra crews coming in tonight to deep clean.
