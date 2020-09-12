The Ingham County Health Department is strongly recommending Michigan State University students self-isolate as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
According to the health department, 342 people affiliated with the university have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 24.
Self-quarantine should last for 14 days, continuing until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.
This recommendation is not an emergency order, but the health department said more stringent and mandatory restrictions will be imposed if students do not comply and break the transmission cycle.
In the past three weeks before the surge in cases, only 23 MSU-affiliated people tested positive.
The uptick in cases began as students returned to the East Lansing community for the fall semester, the health department said.
Although many of the university's classes are online, many students had binding off-campus leases or simply desired to physically come back to the MSU community.
“This is an urgent situation,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “The exponential growth of COVID-19 cases must stop. I am concerned about the health and safety of the MSU community, and importantly, I am seriously concerned that unchecked transmission locally will affect the health and safety of all Ingham County residents. If we do not slow the spread immediately, we will be dealing with the consequences across the county for months to come.”
Students in quarantine should remain at home for the next two weeks other than to attend in-person instruction, labs, and intercollegiate athletic training.
Students can also leave to get food, medicine, medical care, or necessary supplies.
“MSU is committed to doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said David Weismantel, Michigan State University Physician. “The safety of our entire community is a priority and we all have a role to play in preventing the spread of the virus. This recommendation from the health department is another tool to help us do just that.”
According to the Ingham County Health Department, at least a third of the new cases recently attended parties or social gatherings, and at least one-third of those gatherings are associated with a fraternity or sorority.
“We are urging students to understand the imperative role that they play in stopping this community spread and, ultimately, saving lives,” said Aaron Stephens, East Lansing Mayor. “While we know many students are doing the right thing, we are still seeing far too many social gatherings in the off-campus community, where individuals are in close contact without face coverings. This person-to-person contact is the main way that the virus spreads and has contributed significantly to the recent spike in student cases. We support this recommendation from the Ingham County Health Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.