At least two people have tested positive for COVID-19 after being at O'Kelly's Sports Bar in Mt. Pleasant last weekend.
The Central Michigan Health Department said the people who tested positive were at the bar on Oct. 31.
Employees or customers at the bar that night are asked to monitor for signs of COVID-19 between now and Nov. 14.
If you start to develop symptoms like fever, chills, shortness of breath or fatigue, contact your doctor.
“It is very important to continue to take the only steps we have to keep COVID-19 from getting worse. That includes staying home when ill, avoiding crowded areas, keeping at least 6 feet apart from others, wearing a mask when in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent hand washing,” says Dr. Jennifer Morse,
Medical Director for Central Michigan District Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.