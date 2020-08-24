The Central Michigan Health Department has issued an emergency order restricting gatherings in Mt. Pleasant.
An increase in COVID-19 cases in Isabella County have been reported since Central Michigan University students have gone back to campus. So, health officials are tightening restrictions on gathers in the city and in Union Township.
Outside gatherings and events are restricted to 25 people or less, officials said.
“Our investigations have shown that the majority of these cases had attended large social gatherings. Restrictions on the size of outdoor gatherings, along with other preventive measures will help us reduce the spread of this virus” said Steve Hall, R.S., M.S, health officer for the Central Michigan District Health Department.
Indoor gathers are still capped at 10 people per Executive Order 2020-160.
The order goes into effect Monday at 8 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.
In the third week of August, Isabella County saw a 350 percent increase in COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.
“We wholeheartedly support the Central Michigan District Health Officer’s order further limiting outdoor gatherings to protect our community from the spread of COVID 19,” says Nancy Ridley, Mt. Pleasant City Manager. “These are not normal times and it takes all of us working together to mitigate the spread of this virus. This includes the consistent wearing of face masks and changes in how we interact and gather."
