A dire warning Thursday from the Mid-Michigan District Health Department.
"Remember how bad COVID was in April? Remember the huge spike in cases?” said health officer Marcus Cheatham. “This is, over here on the left, that's that spike. It seems tiny right now."
Cheatham, a health officer focusing on Clinton, Gratiot and Montcalm counties, is warning that unless a lot changes, it could be a dark winter.
And rural areas are doing especially bad.
"Well now it's everywhere in the state,” he said. “At the beginning it was only in southeast Michigan. Now rural areas actually have worse COVID than the urban areas do, so it's worse everywhere."
Schools aren't the main source, Cheatham said.
It's unmasked gatherings like weddings or funerals.
"it is one thing. It is unsafe gatherings,” he said. “It is wherever people gather, mostly indoors, without masking, without social distancing, these kinds of gatherings are still happening frequently."
Cheatham said his department has spoken to people who believe they don't have to follow health orders because of the supreme court ruling.
But in fact, the state Department of Health and Human Services has issued emergency orders requiring masks and social distancing in various locations.
"If I issued an order that ordered everybody to shut down for four weeks, all of the businesses in my three counties, give COVID a chance to go away. Would anyone shut down? I don't think so." Cheatham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.