The Saginaw County Health Department is hosting a back-to-school parent forum on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Health Officer Chris Harrington and Medical Director Delicia Pruitt will host the forum to help parents in the county with their decision to send children back to school or keep them at home for virtual learning.
Parents are encouraged to watch the forum live on Facebook @SaginawHealth. For those who do not have social media, you can join the webinar here.
Registration is limited on Zoom, but the event will be recorded and made available afterward.
Questions can be pre-submitted to melindas@barackholtz.com.
