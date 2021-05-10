As malls become ghost towns and big box stores close up for good, one mid-Michigan health department is using a vacated space to create a new walk-in vaccination clinic.
The Saginaw County Health Department has leased the old Sears department store at the Fashion Square Mall to turn it into a massive vaccine clinic.
"Now we're going to turn it into vaccinations for our community," said Chris Harrington, Saginaw County health officer.
It's an effort to make vaccines as accessible as possible and to continue inching closer to herd immunity.
"Folks can just walk in, whether they're shopping in the mall or they're out and about in town, they can stop in here, walk in, and get vaccinated," Harrington said.
It's becoming the main site for the health department, but it doesn't mean other clinics are halting.
"We're still going to continue to do vaccination sites. We've been pretty mobile throughout this. We've gone out to Merrill, we've gone out to Chesaning, we've gone out to different locations, everything from the Dow to a fire department," Harrington said.
Harrington said just setting up in the old department store is giving everyone feelings of nostalgia.
"We all know the Sears department store. Whether we were here when we were little, or we used to come here up until a few years ago when it was open. I think it really is a staple in our community," Harrington said.
A community staple transformed into a public health site. It is another way the pandemic has changed every day life.
